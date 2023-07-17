Kriti Sanon's biopic on Meena Kumari faces legal turmoil

Actress-turned-producer Kriti Sanon's ambitious plans to bring the iconic actress Meena Kumari's life to the silver screen in a biopic, with fashion designer Manish Malhotra as the director, are facing significant obstacles before they can take shape.
The project has received severe backlash from critics who deem it ethically and aesthetically inappropriate. Now the son of the late filmmaker Kamal Amrohi has threatened legal action against Sanon and Malhotra.
According to Tajdar, only he knows the true story behind his parents' marriage. He emphasizes that his father's passing occurred twenty-nine years ago, while his mother left this world fifty years ago. Yet, they continue to live on in people's hearts.
In a recent conversation with a writer, Tajdar Amrohi conveyed a deep sense of dissatisfaction, hinting at his strong reservations towards certain industry figures. With evident emotion, he expressed, "It seems that some individuals within the industry have lost their moral compass, engaging in actions that can only be described as morally bankrupt and akin to theft. Their audacity to encroach upon my family's legacy and exploit it is deeply disheartening."
He firmly believes that no one holds the authority to depict the life of Kumari in a film without his explicit consent. He emphasized the significance of Kumari's relationship with him, stating, "Meena Kumari was not just an actress; she was my mother, and Kamal Amrohi was my father. I urge these individuals to turn their attention to creating movies about their own parents, although I highly doubt they would, as their parents lack prominence and significance.
Tajdar further clarified aspects of his parents' relationship, sharing insights into their bond. He revealed, "Contrary to popular belief, it was not my father who orchestrated their marriage by whisking her away from her home; rather, it was my mother who chose to join my father's household. Their love story was unique, as it blossomed through their conversations over the phone, unlike the clandestine encounters that characterize other industry couples. My mother was captivated by my father's magnetic voice, and their connection grew deeper as time passed." He stated, "I will heed the advice of my lawyer and proceed accordingly. He has advised me to exercise patience. My sister Rushksar and I are determined to file a lawsuit."
It is important to note that Tajdar Amrohi is one of the three children of renowned film producer Kamal Amrohi, born to his second wife, Mehmoodi.
