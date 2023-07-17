HBL contributes over Rs 4 billion to social uplift of Pakistan

KARACHI - HBL has contributed over Rs 4 billion - spread over a decade - to the social uplift of Pakistan. In 2022 alone, the Bank contributed over Rs 580 million.

This contribution is a testament to HBL's commitment to being “More Than Just a Bank” and making a real difference in the communities it serves. HBL shared this information at an event to mark the launch of its Impact & Sustainability Report - 2022 in Karachi.

In pursuance of HBL’s commitment to inclusion, sustainability, and community development, the Bank is pledged to reducing its emissions; expanding its Green Banking portfolio; expanding its customer base to over 34 million including 4 million women; and contributing to the communities in which it operates by supporting healthcare, education, arts, and social development initiatives through the HBL Foundation.

Upholding the ethos of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), HBL’s good governance and Corporate Social Responsibility is not confined to charitable giving, but also directed at conducting our daily business and living our daily lives with constant care for our physical and social environments.

The HBL Microfinance Bank has contributed tremendously to ensuring that we are the single largest provider of microfinance and SME services in Pakistan. As the country’s largest banking group, we can foster positive change by example, leading with our walk as well as our talk.

Our unwavering commitment to sustainability is enabling us to play a leading role in developing the agricultural sector and promoting food security through investing in relevant learning and infrastructure.

Sultan Ali Allana, Chairman – HBL, commenting on the report said, “Last year in our review, we emphasized the urgent need to reflect on sustainability challenges in the future. This year, we lived in that future as unprecedented flooding devastated the country. We must come together and commit to positive action if we are to leave a functional planet for future generations.

Our priority remains consistent: to innovate and provide solutions that support growth and improve the quality of life for our employees, those we serve, and the people of Pakistan.”

HBL invites you to read its Impact and Sustainability Report – 2022 to learn how profitability and sustainability together make a real difference.

Read here: https://www.hbl.com/sustainability.

Highlights of Impact and Sustainability Report 2022

·As part of the HBL’s Development Finance initiative, the Bank has completed 17 pilot projects, supporting 550 farmers through in-kind financing for crops spanning over 45,000 crop acres.

·HBL has developed its own Green Taxonomy (GT) which will facilitate directing capital flows to green projects.

·With a 27% increase in funding, HBL Foundation has deepened its contribution across key areas of need, ranging from health to education.

· HBL is following the path that has been defined by the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) Environment and Climate Change Commitment, envisaging a Net Zero goal by 2030.

·HBL’s sustained effort to steadily improve its gender ratio (from 3% in 2004 to 22% in 2022) was recognized at the 2022 GDEIB Awards with the “Most Inclusive Organization” award.

·HBL partnered with the Government of Pakistan and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to assist flood-affected families through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and disbursed Rs 54 billion in relief to flood affectees.

·HBL has funded the building of two purpose-built villages, comprising 100 homes each in Qamber Shahdadkot and Larkana in Sindh. The cost of these refabricated villages that are equipped with solar panels is over Rs 264 million.

·In a significant move aimed at supporting its experienced workforce and promoting job security, HBL extended its staff service age from 60 to 65 years in 2022.