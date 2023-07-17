"Hazaron Khuwahishain" – Fahad Hussayn's artistic collaboration with Hadiq Kiani

In the enchanting tapestry of a song filled with melancholy and love, adorned with an intricately embellished bridal dupatta, the echoes of "Hazaron Khuwahishain" resonate. This collaboration between designer Fahad Hussayn and singer Hadiqa Kiani may be described as a fashion music video, but it transcends mere visual display.

It unfolds as a beautifully crafted narrative we are all familiar with: a mother bidding farewell to her daughter on her wedding day. Its emotional impact tugs at the heartstrings, evoking tears as viewers become captivated by the richly embellished borders of a chadar, the intricate hand embroideries gracing the bridal jora, and the captivating blend of colours and patterns. The artistry is undeniable, and it stays with you far longer than a passing glance at a photo on Instagram.

This distinctive artistic touch is the signature of Hussayn. He has always possessed an exceptional talent for presenting his designs in innovative ways. While other designers may simply parade their creations on the catwalk during fashion shows, Fahad has consistently embraced a theatrical approach, spinning captivating stories to accompany his segments. He crafts accessories, composes original background scores, and often weaves entire narratives around his garments.

Similarly, while many designers rely on engaging fashion shoots shared on social media to introduce new collections, Fahad has pushed the boundaries by creating music videos to accompany his designs.

In the video, a teary-eyed Kiani portrays a mother making preparations for her daughter's wedding. Flashbacks of the past blend seamlessly with the present as the dulhan, portrayed by Sehar Gohar, gets her mehndi applied, adorns her jewellery, and dons her wedding attire. The video is deeply moving and exquisitely beautiful.

Fahad shared insights into the collaboration, stating, "I have known Hadiqa for a very long time. I styled her after my second fashion show back in 2011. She is a true artist, extremely progressive, and has evolved with the changing times. We had often discussed working together, and recently, while styling her for a concert, she mentioned this song to me. Her mother, Khawar Kiani, had written it, and Ustad Baqir Abbas composed the music. While we were still developing the concept, Hadiqa's mother passed away. Eventually, we filmed the video."

The garments featured in the video are part of Fahad's latest couture line, carefully chosen to suit each character. For instance, Hadiqa adorns a lehenga embellished with gota and a delicately worked dupatta in one scene. At other times, her attire is simple yet enhanced by an ornate dupatta. Sehar's outfits remain minimal until she transforms into a bride, radiating elegance in classic bridal red.

For Hadiqa, the song holds deep emotional significance. She shared, "This song is the last kalam (poetry) written by my late mother. I specifically asked her to pen down soft poetry following classical lines. After she completed it, Ustad Baqir Abbas was the only person I could think of to compose the music for this piece written by Maa Jee (mother). The composition, based on the Sindhi Bhairavi raag, beautifully reflects the colours of South Punjab. It is an intense musical arrangement, perfectly blending with the lyrics."

She continued, "Fahad conceived the video, portraying a tale of separation, unity, and the pure love between a mother and daughter. While the video narrates their story, the song can be interpreted metaphorically, symbolizing various emotional connections. I sang this song while my mother was alive, and the video was filmed after she had passed away. I cannot put into words what it means to me."

Hadiqa explained her decision to collaborate with Fahad Hussayn, saying, "I have known Fahad for a long time, and I have always recognized his exceptional creativity. He is not just an artist; he is a unique soul, a dear friend. While there may be moments when we are not in touch, our friendship is rooted in love. I expect nothing but the best from him."

This collaboration is truly an artistic masterpiece, merging fashion and beauty against the sumptuous backdrop of Lahore's Junoon restaurant, the interiors of which were also conceived by Fahad Hussayn. He reflected, "It felt appropriate for this song to be serious and emotional. Couture, for me, is a serious product. It is not a fast fashion to be discarded within months. The designs featured in the video are heirlooms, meant to be cherished over the years and passed down through generations."

He added, "Creating them has been a labour of love, and I wanted to showcase them to the world with that same love." The passion and dedication to creativity are evident. "Hazaron Khuwahishain" leaves viewers yearning for more such captivating fashion experiences, transcending the typical confines of an Instagram shoot.

On the work front, Hadiqa's latest song Yaad has been making headlines.