Pakistan to have "more than double" revenue from ICC

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board stated on Monday that it had been placed among the top four countries in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) new financial model and that it would be receiving more than double the amount of money it had been given during the previous cycle.

At the ICC's Annual Conference, which took place from July 10–13, a new income sharing mechanism for the 2024–27 cycle was put to a vote.

The approach takes both on- and off-field factors into account when calculating the distribution share to members, including cricket rankings, performance at ICC tournaments, and financial support for ICC tournaments.

Based on their achievement in the aforementioned categories, the ICC divides income among its members.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would get the lion's share of the yearly predicted ICC profits of $600 million, according to the cricket website ESPNcricinfo.

The PCB has already voiced its public opposition to the new financing arrangement and demanded to know how the ICC determines distribution figures.

PCB advocated delaying the decision about the new financial model until the following ICC meeting at the most recent annual conference, according to the PCB.

The PCB expressed its disagreement, however the majority of the members voted in favour of passing the model anyhow.

Accordingly, "the PCB was ranked among the top-four nations in this Model due to the performance of the Pakistan cricket team in men's ICC events and in bilateral cricket, the PCB's own huge fan-base, which leads to significant commercial value," the board said in a statement.

"As a result, compared to the previous cycle, the PCB will receive more than twice the revenue."

The associate members of the ICC also criticised the ICC's new finance model because they believed it was highly skewed in favour of the superpowers in cricket. Tim Cutler, the chief executive of the Vanuatu Cricket Association, told international news agency 'Reuters' in May that the strategy will just magnify the disparity between cricket's wealthy and poor players.

If the worldwide revenues for the sport aren't distributed more fairly with an eye towards expanding the game, Cutler added, "the sad reality is that cricket will not grow beyond its current corners of the world."