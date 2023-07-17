Pakistan to have "more than double" revenue from ICC

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board stated on Monday that it had been placed among the top four countries in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) new financial model and that it would be receiving more than double the amount of money it had been given during the previous cycle.
At the ICC's Annual Conference, which took place from July 10–13, a new income sharing mechanism for the 2024–27 cycle was put to a vote.
The approach takes both on- and off-field factors into account when calculating the distribution share to members, including cricket rankings, performance at ICC tournaments, and financial support for ICC tournaments.
Based on their achievement in the aforementioned categories, the ICC divides income among its members.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would get the lion's share of the yearly predicted ICC profits of $600 million, according to the cricket website ESPNcricinfo.
The PCB has already voiced its public opposition to the new financing arrangement and demanded to know how the ICC determines distribution figures.
PCB advocated delaying the decision about the new financial model until the following ICC meeting at the most recent annual conference, according to the PCB.
The PCB expressed its disagreement, however the majority of the members voted in favour of passing the model anyhow.
Accordingly, "the PCB was ranked among the top-four nations in this Model due to the performance of the Pakistan cricket team in men's ICC events and in bilateral cricket, the PCB's own huge fan-base, which leads to significant commercial value," the board said in a statement.
"As a result, compared to the previous cycle, the PCB will receive more than twice the revenue."
The associate members of the ICC also criticised the ICC's new finance model because they believed it was highly skewed in favour of the superpowers in cricket. Tim Cutler, the chief executive of the Vanuatu Cricket Association, told international news agency 'Reuters' in May that the strategy will just magnify the disparity between cricket's wealthy and poor players.
If the worldwide revenues for the sport aren't distributed more fairly with an eye towards expanding the game, Cutler added, "the sad reality is that cricket will not grow beyond its current corners of the world."
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.46 in the opening hours of first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was traded at 278.05 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, PKR closed with slight appreciation at 277.59 following the fund's inflows from International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
The crisis-hit country received around $4.2 billion inflow, including the first tranche of the new SBA with the US-based lender.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-17-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.