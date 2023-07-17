vivo V27e one-month review: what is all the hype about?

Are you currently exploring the market in search of a new smartphone? The plethora of options available can make it challenging to determine the ideal smartphone for your needs. From aesthetics to functionality and features, numerous factors warrant careful consideration, and very rarely do we see smartphones that satisfy users on all three fronts camera, design, and performance. The vivo V27e, a new addition to the esteemed V series by the renowned global smartphone brand vivo, has garnered significant market attention due to its exceptional all-rounder capabilities.

Intrigued by the buzz surrounding this device, I embarked on a comprehensive one-month hands-on experience to thoroughly evaluate all its features. The objective of this review is to offer a comprehensive analysis of the V27e's user experience, providing prospective buyers with valuable insights to facilitate their informed decision-making process.

Design and Display

vivo is acclaimed globally for its cutting–edge design innovations on all its devices, and rightfully so. With its 120Hz AMOLED Display, Slim Flat Frame and lightweight design measuring just 7.7mm in thickness, along with a weight of 185g, the vivo V27e offers an ultra-thin grip and exudes a slender and elegant appearance. The phone's aesthetic is further enhanced by its stunning flat screen, adding to its overall allure. Additionally, the availability of multiple colour options like Lavender Purple and Glory Black ensures that each variant delivers a distinct visual experience.

The phone’s 6.62-inch 2.5D screen not only offers an expansive viewing area but also enhances immersion with its high refresh rate of 120Hz. In my experience, I have witnessed smooth animations and seamless scrolling that truly brings content to life and does it justice. The screen's high brightness and contrast levels ensure vivid and dynamic visuals, making every image and video pop. The 2.5D screen design adds an extra touch of elegance while providing rich details that create a cinematic-like visual world for users. To further enhance the display quality, the V27e incorporates self-developed ambient light sensors and luminescent materials. This intelligent combination intelligently adjusts the screen's brightness, delivering an optimal viewing experience in any lighting conditions.

Camera

The V27e boasts a 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera, that excels in capturing intricate details with precision. This comprehensive imaging system prevents blurry or grainy shots and enables clear, sharp images even in challenging lighting conditions. On the rear side, the smartphone possesses a 2MP Bokeh Camera and a 2MP Super Macro Camera that helps users capture images from diverse angles and ranges. The front has a 32MP HD Selfie Camera that allows for stunning, natural selfies.

Further, vivo has gone the extra mile to equip the V27e with advanced features designed to capture smart portraits using its sophisticated rear main camera. Case in point – The Aura Light Portrait feature. This feature is the perfect blend of practicality and intelligent photography and combines natural and soft lighting effects with portrait-enhancing features, to capture some flattering and professional-looking portraits. Additionally, the Vlog Movie Creator feature offers 24 Templates with stunning effects and real-time camera guidance, helping regular users become content creators.

All said and done, the V27e’s camera is top-notch and enables users to effortlessly capture exceptional images with their loved ones, regardless of the surrounding lighting conditions or their proficiency in terms of photography skills.

Performance

At the heart of the vivo V27e lies a powerful MediaTek Helio G99 platform, equipped with an advanced 6nm processor. This robust combination allows the device to effortlessly handle multiple demanding tasks simultaneously. The optimized Helio G99 platform not only delivers exceptional performance but also consumes less power compared to its predecessor, ensuring efficient power management.

To assist the overall performance and user experience, the V27e incorporates an Efficient Cooling System. This system utilizes graphite sheets with ultra-high thermal conductivity and high-efficiency heat dissipation materials, effectively dissipating heat and maintaining optimal temperatures during prolonged usage.

In terms of storage, the V27e offers a generous 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM specification. With this ample storage capacity, most users need not worry about running out of space for their various needs, hobbies, and interests. Furthermore, the V27e has an 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM feature, utilizing vacant storage space for processing purposes. This ensures efficient operation and contributes to the overall smooth functioning of the phone, further enhancing its performance capabilities. I am pleased to let readers know that I did not encounter a single lag on my device throughout the month of my heavy usage of this device.

Coming on to the battery, the V27e is equipped with a dynamic and long-lasting 4600mAh battery, which ensures you stay powered up throughout your day. This is enhanced by the inclusion of 66W FlashCharge technology, which heavily augments charging speeds, enabling the phone to be charged up to 50% in 19 minutes with a peak energy conversion efficiency of up to 97.5%.

During my testing experience, I observed firsthand how quickly the battery charged and how efficiently it powered the phone, even during intense and prolonged usage. I was pleasantly surprised to find that concerns about running out of battery or experiencing frequent charging interruptions were virtually eliminated. This is particularly beneficial for heavy smartphone users, especially the younger generation, as it allows them to sustain their usage and immerse themselves in their smartphone experience uninterruptedly without constantly worrying about battery life.

Conclusion

Overall, the V27e is one of the finest smartphones in its segment in the market right now and does not disappoint whether it comes to performance, camera, or design. A flagship all–rounder, the V27e is worth the hype and is currently the smartphone that offers the most bang for your buck.