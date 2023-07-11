Search

Lifestyle

Hareem Shah pulls another publicity stunt as 'property dealer'

Noor Fatima 10:19 PM | 11 Jul, 2023
Hareem Shah pulls another publicity stunt as 'property dealer'

Call it a publicity stunt or philanthropy, but Hareem Shah knows how to garner attention. With yet another groundbreaking announcement, Shah is making headlines. 

The Pakistani TikToker, who is notorious for her association with political figures and unfiltered opinions, recently took to Twitter and claimed that she will help people secure plots without spending millions.

The social media influencer shared a still image from a press conference, adding that people can buy "4 Marla plots" only in "PKR 3 lacs."

Whether Shah is pulling off another stunt or not, social media users have all sorts of responses to her claims. Although some Twitter users fell prey to the bait, most of netizens trolled Shah.

DP Exclusive — Hareem Shah gets candid about politics and personal life

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Alizeh Shah turns up the heat with new hot pictures

02:25 PM | 8 Jul, 2023

What role does Anurag Kashyap have in Ushna Shah's first meeting with husband?

05:45 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

DP Exclusive — Hareem Shah gets candid about politics and personal life

11:45 PM | 2 Jul, 2023

Alizeh Shah candidly shows her makeup struggles

08:46 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan to star in Suhana Khan's debut film

10:11 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Alizeh Shah dances like nobody’s watching her in new viral clips

11:02 AM | 27 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Humaima Malick to share her real life stories, struggles with fans

11:59 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 11 July 2023

09:03 AM | 11 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee faces losses against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar as the local currency faced back-to-back blows in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the local currency was hovering at 281.50, with a drop of Rs1.70.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged 0.68pc to settle at 279.8 in the inter-bank market.

The recent moves are unexpected as the government was expecting revival of rupee after IMF bailout. Fitch Ratings also upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC-’ as crisis hit country managed to secure a ‘last-minute’ staff-level agreement.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/fitch-upgrades-pakistan-to-ccc-after-imf-bailout-deal

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan sees a massive fall

KARACHI – Gold prices have declined in the domestic market despite seeing an upward trend in the international market. 

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs4,500 to close at Rs204,500. The price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decline of Rs3,858 to settle at Rs175,326 per tola, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $7 to settle at $1,925 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2480 and Rs2,126.20, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Jul-2023/gold-price-declines-by-rs200-per-tola-in-pakistan

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: