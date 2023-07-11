Hareem Shah pulls another publicity stunt as 'property dealer'

Call it a publicity stunt or philanthropy, but Hareem Shah knows how to garner attention. With yet another groundbreaking announcement, Shah is making headlines.
The Pakistani TikToker, who is notorious for her association with political figures and unfiltered opinions, recently took to Twitter and claimed that she will help people secure plots without spending millions.
The social media influencer shared a still image from a press conference, adding that people can buy "4 Marla plots" only in "PKR 3 lacs."
عوام کو 4 مرلہ پلاٹ صرف تین لاکھ میں فراہم کیا جائے گا۔
کس کس کو سستے پلاٹس چاہیے ؟؟ pic.twitter.com/uaEvvJa5tM— Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) July 11, 2023
Whether Shah is pulling off another stunt or not, social media users have all sorts of responses to her claims. Although some Twitter users fell prey to the bait, most of netizens trolled Shah.
وزیر اعظم صاحب مجھے ایک پلاٹ قرض پر چاہیے ????— Malik khial m Wazir (@KhialmWazir) July 11, 2023
اتنے میں تو قربانی کا جانور نہیں آتا ڈھنگ کا تو پلاٹ کہاں سے آئیگا ????— SaDia (@DrSaDia_PTI) July 11, 2023
Hareem Shah The REAL ESTATE BUILDER .
Best of Luck— Bismil Jatoi (@Bismiljatoi) July 11, 2023
تمنا درد دل کی ہو تو کر خدمت غریبوں کی
نہیں ملتا یہ گوہر بادشاہوں کے خزینوں میں
جب اپ کی نیت سچی اور ضمیر صاف تو اس میں کوئی شک نہیں
گوڈ لک— InsafMubaraK (@insafmubarak112) July 11, 2023
ایک درجن پیک کر دو۔ چٹنی علیحدہ پیک کرنا۔— Sarmad Hameed (@SarmadHameed4) July 11, 2023
لیکن مجھے کارنر پلاٹ چاہئے۔ کب تک مل جائگا— S̷H̷A̷H̷I̷D̷ ̷K̷H̷A̷T̷T̷A̷K̷ (@imrantigerkk) July 11, 2023
