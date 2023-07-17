Search

Pakistan

New textbooks to be introduced for intermediate students in Punjab

Web Desk 02:29 PM | 17 Jul, 2023
New textbooks to be introduced for intermediate students in Punjab
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Intermediate students will get five revised textbooks as the government wants the current curriculum to match the highest international standards.

Media reports suggest that officials decided to introduce new books for Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Computer Science for Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB).

In this regard, officials directed the Textbook Board officials to adopt specific international standard books, and to negotiate copyrights, and royalty agreements.

To initiate the process, the printing process will ensure timely availability of these books for  XI and XII students.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education already introduced internationally recognized Biology textbook for Intermediate students.

Punjab announces dates for Matric, Intermediate exam results

Punjab education boards have announced the dates for the results of the annual examination of matriculation and intermediate.

Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons (PBCC) has decided that the result for class 10th will be announced on July 31, 2023, and the result for class 9th will be announced on August 22, 2023.

Matric, intermediate passing marks to be increased to 40 percent across Pakistan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Fuad Asadullah Khan made new DG IB

06:03 PM | 15 Jul, 2023

Punjab announces dates for Matric, Intermediate exam results

12:33 PM | 15 Jul, 2023

Matric, intermediate passing marks to be increased to 40 percent across Pakistan

11:19 AM | 15 Jul, 2023

World Bank approves $100m for family planning in Punjab

02:27 PM | 13 Jul, 2023

Gulbar Khan elected new chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan

01:58 PM | 13 Jul, 2023

How can women claim property rights in Punjab?

08:06 PM | 12 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeeper to amass 3,000 ...

02:51 PM | 17 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 17th July 2023

09:04 AM | 17 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.46 in the opening hours of first working day of the week.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was traded at 278.05 in the inter-bank market.

Last week, PKR closed with slight appreciation at 277.59 following the fund's inflows from International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The crisis-hit country received around $4.2 billion inflow, including the first tranche of the new SBA with the US-based lender.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-17-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 17, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (17 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: