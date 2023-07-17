New textbooks to be introduced for intermediate students in Punjab

LAHORE – Intermediate students will get five revised textbooks as the government wants the current curriculum to match the highest international standards.

Media reports suggest that officials decided to introduce new books for Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Computer Science for Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB).

In this regard, officials directed the Textbook Board officials to adopt specific international standard books, and to negotiate copyrights, and royalty agreements.

To initiate the process, the printing process will ensure timely availability of these books for XI and XII students.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education already introduced internationally recognized Biology textbook for Intermediate students.

Punjab announces dates for Matric, Intermediate exam results

Punjab education boards have announced the dates for the results of the annual examination of matriculation and intermediate.

Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons (PBCC) has decided that the result for class 10th will be announced on July 31, 2023, and the result for class 9th will be announced on August 22, 2023.