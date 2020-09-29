Two terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR
Share
RAWALPINDI - Security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Mazaband mountains in Kech, Balochistan and killed two terrorists.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), these terrorists were involved in killing civilians, extortion and attack on security forces.
A large cache of Arms and communication equipment recovered.
In another statement, ISPR said that Members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence headed by Amjad Ali Khan, Chairman of the Committee visited North Wazirstan today. On arrival, the delegation laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.
The delegation was given detailed briefing on operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and ongoing IBOs. Delegation was briefed about socio-economic projects for area uplifting. The delegation appreciated Army efforts in bringing normalcy not only in the area but efforts for peace and stability in the country. Delegation paid rich tribute to martyrs for their supreme sacrifices in the line of duty.
-
- Pakistan to establish National Emergency Helpline weeks after ...02:22 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
-
- Indian court acquits all 32 accused in Babri Mosque demolition case01:36 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- Kuwait to swear in new Emir after Sheikh Sabah's death01:16 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
-
- Veteran actor Mirza Shahi passes away due to coronavirus10:05 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
- Jennifer Aniston reveals that she almost quit Hollywood04:48 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020