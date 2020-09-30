Pakistan reopens primary schools under strict COVID-19 SOPs today
LAHORE - Primary level schools have been reopened across the country today under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avoid the spread of coronavirus.
Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood announced the reopening of primary level schools (Grade 1-5) from today (September 30)
On Tuesday, the decision was taken unanimously to reopen the primary level schools under Phase-III at the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) meeting after reviewing the coronavirus pandemic situation.
Educational institutions across the country have been reopened after remaining closed for more than six months due to COVID-19 pandemic.
