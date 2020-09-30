Pakistan reopens primary schools under strict COVID-19 SOPs today
Web Desk
08:32 AM | 30 Sep, 2020
Pakistan reopens primary schools under strict COVID-19 SOPs today
Share

LAHORE - Primary level schools have been reopened across the country today under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood announced the reopening of primary level schools (Grade 1-5) from today (September 30)

On Tuesday, the decision was taken unanimously to reopen the primary level schools under Phase-III at the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) meeting after reviewing the coronavirus pandemic situation.

Educational institutions across the country have been reopened after remaining closed for more than six months due to COVID-19 pandemic.

More From This Category
Public holiday announced on Friday in Sindh
06:11 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Indian national held for crossing into Pakistan ...
05:55 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Vice Admiral Amjad Niazi appointed new Pakistan ...
05:33 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
PTI’s Firdous Naqvi resigns as Sindh opposition ...
05:22 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Pink Ribbon starts PINKtober awareness drive
05:18 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ Nawaz ...
04:56 PM | 30 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Super well made: Anoushey Ashraf can’t stop praising Diriliş:Ertuğrul
04:35 PM | 30 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr