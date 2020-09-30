COAS expresses heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of kuwait’s Amir
Share
RAWALPINDI - The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed his heartfelt condolence on demise of Amir of State of Kuwait, HH, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
In a tweet today (Wednesday), DG ISPR said that COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of Amir of State of Kuwait, HH, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, adding that “May Allah Almighty bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen.”
General Qamar Javed Bajwa,#COAS, expressed heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of Amir of State of Kuwait, HH, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. “May Allah Almighty bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen” COAS.— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 29, 2020
Kuwaiti Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died Tuesday after suffering from unspecified illness.
The deceased ruler had been providing treatment in a hospital in the US since July following a surgery in Kuwait that same month.
Sheikh Sabah has ruled the Gulf state, an OPEC oil producer, since 2006 and has steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years.
- Northern’s Haider Ali trends on Twitter after blasting batting in ...06:42 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
-
- Indian national held for crossing into Pakistan illegally, booked ...05:55 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- Vice Admiral Amjad Niazi appointed new Pakistan Navy chief05:33 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- PTI’s Firdous Naqvi resigns as Sindh opposition leader05:22 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- The fault is not in our laws, our mindset needs to change: Mehwish ...02:59 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- Rhea Chakraborty 'an active member of a drug syndicate:' NCB02:26 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- Lion King sequel officially in the works01:46 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020