COAS expresses heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of kuwait’s Amir
Web Desk
08:53 AM | 30 Sep, 2020
COAS expresses heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of kuwait's Amir
RAWALPINDI - The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed his heartfelt condolence on demise of Amir of State of Kuwait, HH, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In a tweet today (Wednesday), DG ISPR said that COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of Amir of State of Kuwait, HH, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, adding that “May Allah Almighty bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen.”

Kuwaiti Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died Tuesday after suffering from unspecified illness. 

The deceased ruler had been providing treatment in a hospital in the US since July following a surgery in Kuwait that same month. 

Sheikh Sabah has ruled the Gulf state, an OPEC oil producer, since 2006 and has steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years.

