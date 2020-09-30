FM Qureshi urges UNGA to declare ‘Int’l Day to Combat Islamophobia’

09:52 AM | 30 Sep, 2020
FM Qureshi urges UNGA to declare ‘Int’l Day to Combat Islamophobia’
Share

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to declare an "International Day to Combat Islamophobia."

During his virtually address the meeting of United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, he also called for declaring willful provocations and incitement to hate and violence as universally outlawed.

The Foreign Minister said that enormity of this problem continues to grow, partly by a rise in populism, and partly by mainstreaming of contempt through unregulated social media platforms.

He said freedom of expression does not grant the freedom to insult or hurt others. He said most worrisome is the State sponsorship of violence on the basis of religion or belief.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said today Islamophobia is unmistakable in the manifestos of far-right and neo-fascist parties.

He said while the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations has done commendable work over the years, its job is far from over.

The sounds of "Clash of Civilizations" still reverberate and we are witnessing global resurgence in intolerance, discrimination, racism, hate speech and violence on the basis of religious beliefs, the Radio Pakistan reported.

He said a recent manifestation of this commitment is the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, the world's largest Gurdwara, allowing easy access to our Sikh brothers from the neighborhood and all across the world.

More From This Category
Public holiday announced on Friday in Sindh
06:11 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Indian national held for crossing into Pakistan ...
05:55 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Vice Admiral Amjad Niazi appointed new Pakistan ...
05:33 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
PTI’s Firdous Naqvi resigns as Sindh opposition ...
05:22 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Pink Ribbon starts PINKtober awareness drive
05:18 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ Nawaz ...
04:56 PM | 30 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Super well made: Anoushey Ashraf can’t stop praising Diriliş:Ertuğrul
04:35 PM | 30 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr