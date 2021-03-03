Birthday girl Shraddha Kapoor shows her dance moves at beach party
Share
Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her 34th birthday with her family and friends in the Maldives.
Amidst the celebrations, the 34-year-old star shared some clicks dropped movie posters of her previous films.
The Aashiqui 2 star is currently busy making memories at her cousin Priyank Sharma and Shaza Morani's wedding.
Twirling in a breezy maxi outfit, the birthday girl was spotted dancing her heart out with friends and relatives to the Stree song Kamariya as she posted a video on her Instagram handle.
View this post on Instagram
Priyank and his bride Shaza Morani can also be seen in the dance video from the beach party.
Earlier, there have been speculations that actress Shraddha Kapoor also intends to get married. Though previously she had denied reports of a relationship with Rohan, saying, "I don't have time to think about anything other than movies."
Shraddha Kapoor to marry a celebrity photographer? 09:12 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his childhood friend Natasha Dalal this week, and the actor continues ...
-
-
- PSL 6, Match 14, Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans — Live Score ...06:41 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- Setback to PTI as Yousaf Raza Gillani defeats Hafeez Shaikh in ...06:32 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
-
-
-
- Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu face raids over 'tax evasion'05:14 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021