Nauheed Cyrusi recreates Piya Basanti as the famous track turns 20
Web Desk
07:00 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
Nauheed Cyrusi recreates Piya Basanti as the famous track turns 20
Share

The early 2000s was the golden era of Indian pop which gave music buffs the most famous tracks.

A popular tune that has ruled the hearts of the masses is KS Chithra and Sultan Khan's masterpiece  Piya Basanti, which was aired a whopping 20 years ago. A visual and aesthetic treat for the audience, Piya Basanti was the epitome of soulful music with its stunning video leaving the audience spellbound.

Now,  Nauheed Cyrusi who made her debut with the timeless number shared her own personalised version as a tribute.

Taking to Instagram, Cyrusi shared a minute-long clip and wrote a heartfelt note, "This little video is simply a tribute to a song that changed my life 20 years ago," she penned. "Likeminded, creative us got together and put this video up! Hope you'll enjoy."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nauheed Cyrusi (@nauheedc)

Talking to The Indian Express, Cyrusi gave the credit of the recreated version to the maker Rahul Singh Datta. “The only person I thought could keep the innocence of the song intact was Rahul. He is a genius," the actor said.

“Piya Basanti changed my life forever. When we shot it 20 years ago, we had no clue what we were making. When it completed 20 years, I knew I had to do something. It (the video) feels like an old song in a new skin. This has been done only as a tribute (to the original).”

Ali Zafar pays tribute to Ali Sadpara with ... 01:28 PM | 18 Feb, 2021

Pakistanis are missing Muhammad Ali Sadpara more after Ali Zafar has paid a tribute to the Pakistani mountaineer who ...

More From This Category
#DeepikaPadukone and #TigerShroff accused of ...
07:21 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
Birthday girl Shraddha Kapoor shows her dance ...
06:13 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu face raids over ...
05:14 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
Meera meets Bigg Boss 4 contestant Dolly Bandra ...
04:51 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
Agha Ali reveals how marriage has changed him
04:11 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
Syra Yousuf wards off criticism over her ...
04:24 PM | 3 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#DeepikaPadukone and #TigerShroff accused of plagiarism
07:21 PM | 3 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr