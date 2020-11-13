How much Master Tiles & Jalal Sons spent on Pakistan's most expensive wedding, FBR inquiry reveals all
LAHORE - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued initial investigation report of massive spending on the most expensive wedding ceremony ever in the country.
In the rich event that caught the attention of most of the public, Unzila Mehmood, daughter of Master Tiles owner, had tied the knot with Jalal Sons owner’s son.
Chief Commission Inland Revenue Amina Hassan has sent a report to member operations of the FBR with details of expenditures to the tune of Rs2 billion on the wedding.
Renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was given Rs5.5 million for his performance on the report, the report said, adding that Rs5 million were paid to Atif Aslam for enthralling the participants of the event.
It further claimed that religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was paid Rs1 million to administer the Nikkah.
The report revealed that Rs150 million were paid to Rosa Blanca Country Club for arranging the barat event while two event managers were given Rs40 million in the wake of fee.
For floral arrangements, the business tycoons paid Rs10 million to Sundas Mustafa while those who arranged decoration on Walima day were given Rs10 million.
FBR is probing if the tax was paid on all these expenses while the tax body is also investigating the financial matter to the recipients.
