Sindh MPA Jam Madad dies of Covid-19

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party leader, member of Sindh provincial assembly Jam Madad Ali died of coronvairus on Friday as country recorded highest single-day death toll amid second-wave of Covid-19.

Ali was under treatment at a private hospital for last few days after contracting the infection that claimed 37 lives in the country during last 24 hours.

The MPA had been chairman of Sindh Standing Committee for Finance. He had elected from Sanghar.

Pakistan has recorded 2,304 new coronavirus cases, 37 deaths in the past 24 hours on Friday.

The positivity rate is said to be at 6.4%, the casualties are another highest in four months, while the number of active cases has risen up to 23,641 across the country.

The positive cases have surged to 352,296 while the death tally stands at 7,092, the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) cites.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,847,105 coronavirus tests and 36,923 in the last 24 hours. 321,563 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,219 patients are said to be in serious condition.

Sindh stands first in terms of cases and deaths followed by Punjab, and other provinces.

153,051 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh so far while 108,822 in Punjab, 41,472 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,274 in Balochistan, 23,122 in Islamabad, 5,139 in Azad Kashmir and 4,416 in Gilgit-Baltistan.