06:09 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
Punjab set to reopen primary schools, universities from Feb 1
LAHORE – Punjab government on Friday notified that all public and private primary and middle schools and universities will be reopened from February 1.

The provincial government has issued a notification in the light of the decision made by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the country.

Punjab education minister Dr Murad Raas shared the notification on Twitter.

As per the standard operating procedures, students of all the educational institutions shall attend classes on alternative days with 50% ratio on any single working day.

It added that the board examinations for matric and intermediate students will be held in May and June.

“The Accelerated learning Programme (ALP) communicated earlier shall continue to be followed by the Public Schools. Assessment criteria and Examinations schedule for 5th and 8th grade shall be communicated separately by the Punjab Examination Commission,” read the notification.

The provincial education department has directed the education institutions to ensure the implementation of SOPs

 “School timing shall be observed as per previous practice in winter season till summer schedule,” added the notification.

On January 16, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had held a high-level meeting at the NCOC to review the decision to reopen the schools amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the meeting, it was decided that classes from grade 9 to 12 will resume from January 18 as decided earlier.

