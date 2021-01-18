Back to school: Matric, intermediate classes resume after 2-month closure

LAHORE – Matric and intermediate classes have resumed as per standard operating procedures (SOPs) after two-month closure in wake of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

Students of junior classes will return to school from February 1.

The District Education Authority has also ended the policy of fifty per cent attendance for the teaching staff as all teachers are bound to be present at schools from today.

Implementation of SOPs is also being ensured at all educational institutes and temperatures of students are being checked at the entrance and social distancing is being practiced.

Earlier on late Sunday, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood wished the students, who are back to schools and colleges from today.

He wrote, "tomorrow classes 9 to 12, O and A level go back to school / college. Wish them the very best. Their future is our main priority," the minister added.

Shafqat held a high-level meeting at the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to review the decision to reopen educational institutions amid Covid-19 pandemic. It was decided that classes will start for students of grades nine to 12 from January 18 as decided earlier.

The NCOC also discussed that data of the current week will be evaluated and it will be further decided whether primary schools and higher education institutes will reopen on February 1 in cities where infections rates are high.

If the infection rate is high in a particular city, educational institutes may not reopen there.