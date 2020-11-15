Ex-MPA Abdul Ghaffar Dogar arrested over fraud
Share
MULTAN – The anti-corruption wing of Punjab police on Sunday arrested former PML-N lawmaker Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar for fraud, causing damage to the national kitty, and presenting forged documents.
The FIR lodged with Multan police says that Dogar has also allegedly acquired a one-Kanal property through illegal means.
مسلم لیگ(ن)کے صدر راناثناء اللہ کی ملتان سے لیگی ایم این اے عبدالغفار ڈوگر کی گرفتاری کی شدید مذمت— PML(N) (@pmln_org) November 15, 2020
عبدالغفار ڈوگر کو آج صبح نماز فجر کے وقت اینٹی کرپشن نے گھر پر چھاپہ مار کے گرفتار کیا
اینٹی کرپشن پنجاب نے چادر اور چاردیواری کا تقدس پامال کیا
PML-N's official account states that the anti-corruption department arrested Dogar from his house early morning on Sunday, adding that the authorities violated the privacy of his family.
- VIDEO – Pakistani, Russian commandos skydive without parachutes07:02 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
-
-
- Indian PM directly monitoring RAW cell to sabotage CPEC: Pakistan04:33 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
- Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020: CEC expresses satisfaction over ...04:13 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
- Here's to many more together: Emmad Irfani pens sweet birthday wish ...04:17 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Anam Malik quits modelling to follow faith04:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Item numbers are not art, they're nonsense: Hamza Ali Abbasi03:25 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020