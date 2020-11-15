Ex-MPA Abdul Ghaffar Dogar arrested over fraud
Web Desk
06:25 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
Ex-MPA Abdul Ghaffar Dogar arrested over fraud
MULTAN – The anti-corruption wing of Punjab police on Sunday arrested former PML-N lawmaker Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar for fraud, causing damage to the national kitty, and presenting forged documents.

The FIR lodged with Multan police says that Dogar has also allegedly acquired a one-Kanal property through illegal means.

PML-N's official account states that the anti-corruption department arrested Dogar from his house early morning on Sunday, adding that the authorities violated the privacy of his family.

