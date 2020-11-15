Ex-MPA Abdul Ghaffar Dogar arrested over fraud

MULTAN – The anti-corruption wing of Punjab police on Sunday arrested former PML-N lawmaker Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar for fraud, causing damage to the national kitty, and presenting forged documents.

The FIR lodged with Multan police says that Dogar has also allegedly acquired a one-Kanal property through illegal means.

مسلم لیگ(ن)کے صدر راناثناء اللہ کی ملتان سے لیگی ایم این اے عبدالغفار ڈوگر کی گرفتاری کی شدید مذمت



عبدالغفار ڈوگر کو آج صبح نماز فجر کے وقت اینٹی کرپشن نے گھر پر چھاپہ مار کے گرفتار کیا



اینٹی کرپشن پنجاب نے چادر اور چاردیواری کا تقدس پامال کیا — PML(N) (@pmln_org) November 15, 2020

PML-N's official account states that the anti-corruption department arrested Dogar from his house early morning on Sunday, adding that the authorities violated the privacy of his family.