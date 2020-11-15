Pakistan sympathises with Romania over COVID-19 hospital blaze deaths
Share
ISLAMABAD – The government and people of Pakistan have expressed their deepest condolences and sympathies to Romania as well as to the families of the victims of fire at Covid-19 intensive care unit in Piatra Neamt.
"We wish the injured quickest recovery," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a tweet Sunday.
According to Romanian officials quoted by press, a fire spread through the intensive care ward designated for COVID-19 patients in Piatra Neamt had killed at least 10 people and critically injured seven others.
The blaze spread through the intensive care ward designated for people with COVID-19 patients at the public hospital in the northern city of Piatra Neamt.
Romanian health minister, Nelu Tataru, told local media the fire was “most likely triggered by a short circuit.”
Piatra Neamt is about 353 kilometers (219 miles) north of Romania's capital, Bucharest.
- Pakistan sympathises with Romania over COVID-19 hospital blaze deaths09:04 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
- Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020: Vote count underway as polling ends08:09 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
- PSL 2020 – Multan Sultans win toss, field against Lahore Qalandars ...08:05 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
- VIDEO – Pakistani, Russian commandos skydive without parachutes07:02 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
-
- Here's to many more together: Emmad Irfani pens sweet birthday wish ...04:17 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Anam Malik quits modelling to follow faith04:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Item numbers are not art, they're nonsense: Hamza Ali Abbasi03:25 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020