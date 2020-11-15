Pakistan sympathises with Romania over COVID-19 hospital blaze deaths

Pakistan sympathises with Romania over COVID-19 hospital blaze deaths
ISLAMABAD – The government and people of Pakistan have expressed their deepest condolences and sympathies to Romania as well as to the families of the victims of fire at Covid-19 intensive care unit in Piatra Neamt.

"We wish the injured quickest recovery," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a tweet Sunday.  

According to Romanian officials quoted by press, a fire spread through the intensive care ward designated for COVID-19 patients in Piatra Neamt had killed at least 10 people and critically injured seven others.

The blaze spread through the intensive care ward designated for people with COVID-19 patients at the public hospital in the northern city of Piatra Neamt.

Romanian health minister, Nelu Tataru, told local media the fire was “most likely triggered by a short circuit.”

Piatra Neamt is about 353 kilometers (219 miles) north of Romania's capital, Bucharest.

