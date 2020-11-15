Indian PM directly monitoring RAW cell to sabotage CPEC: Pakistan

MULTAN – Pakistan’s foreign minister has once again maintained that India is trying to sabotage the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by using its territory for subversive activities against Pakistan.

On Sunday, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was addressing a press conference in Multan to shed light on the 'irrefutable evidence' that the Pakistan Army and the Foreign Office found regarding India's state-sponsored terrorism inside the country.

"India also wants to deteriorate the situation in Gilgit Baltistan (GB). This country's interference has become an issue for Pakistan's security and prosperity," FM Qureshi said.

It comes a day after Pakistan presented to international community an evidence-laden dossier exposing Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan through huge funding, raising Narendra Modi-led US $ 500 million anti-China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cell and unification of terror outfits to unleash terrorism in the country.

"Pakistan is presenting this dossier to the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, P-5 countries and others. The evidence presented by Pakistan provides concrete proof of Indian financial and material sponsorship of multiple terrorist organizations including UN-designated terrorist organizations Jamatul Ahrar, Balochistan Liberation Authority and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan," the foreign minister told a news conference on Saturday.

Accompanied by the foreign minister, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General, Babar Iftikhar highlighted major contents of the dossier containing translated letters, supply chain of weapons and equipment, telephonic conversations, video recordings and funding details from India to miscreants.

Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said keeping in view the evidence collected, he warned of an increase in terrorist activities inside Pakistan, particularly in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) in the coming months.

Qureshi said Pakistan would be presenting the dossier to the United Nations (UN) and other international organisations to bring to justice all those involved in supporting acts of terrorism inside the country.

"We are providing irrefutable evidence of Indian sponsoring of acts of terrorism in Pakistan," the foreign minister said.

"India is a state sponsor of terrorism, and is consistently exhibiting rogue behaviour," he added.

To sabotage China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), India raised a militia of 700 persons to undertake terrorism in Balochistan. A 24-member commission including 10 RAW operatives was created and US $ 60 million were dedicated to this force.

"Earlier, we have been giving hints. Today, I openly say, that they have a clear plan to sabotage CPEC because they know CPEC's success can be a game changer for Pakistan," Quershi remarked.

He said a special cell had been established under Indian prime minister in their intelligence agency to make efforts for undermining, delaying and disrupting CPEC. For this cell, an amount of Rs 80 billion has been allocated.

The ISPR DG said Indian embassy had been paying handsome amount to sub-nationalists under the garb of humanitarian assistance projects. The dossier contains four such transactions of US $ 23.35 million to cause unrest in the province.

Highlighting the terror attacks sponsored by India, the ISPR chief said the Balochistan Liberation Army and Balochistan Liberation Front launched attack on Pearl Continental Hotel Gwadar in May 2019 for what RAW dedicated US $ 0.5 million. Attack was masterminded by Dr Allah Nazar and Aslam Achhu who also traveled to India on fake documents.

He said 17 audio clips of Dr Allah Nazar discussing future attacks with RAW handlers validated his undeniable connections with RAW.

Even the links of attack at Army Public School and Agriculture University also went to India for what facilitator Malik Faridoon was engaged.

The attackers of the agriculture university live-streamed the attack to show their handlers and videos were uploaded from Afghan IP addresses.

From 2001 to 2020, Pakistan faced 19,130 terrorist attacks causing over 83,000 casualties and economic loss of US $ 126 billion, besides an imaginable loss of lost economic opportunities.