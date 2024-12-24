Justice Ali Baqar Najfi appointed acting Chief Justice of Lahore High Court

President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, has appointed Justice Ali Baqar Najfi as the Acting Chief Justice of Lahore High Court. The Ministry of Law issued the notification following the President’s approval, confirming that Justice Najfi will assume office on December 25.

Justice Najfi’s appointment has been made under Article 196 of the Constitution. He will serve as Acting Chief Justice until the return of the incumbent Chief Justice, Justice Aliya Neelam, who is currently abroad.

This move is part of the routine transition when the sitting Chief Justice is unavailable, and Justice Najfi will oversee the administration of the court during this period. His leadership is expected to maintain the effective functioning of the Lahore High Court, ensuring that justice continues to be served without interruption.