49 killed as building housing foreign workers catches fire

KUWAIT CITY - In a tragic turn of events, a devastating fire killed as many as 49 people mostly foreign workers housed inside a six-storey structure in Kuwait on Wednesday.

The government confirmed the death toll triggered by the fire in the building located south of Kuwait City. Unverified footage circulated on social media show flames engulfing the lower levels of the building while thick black smoke billowed from upper-storey windows.

The interior ministry revised the death toll from an initial count of 35 to 49 following intensive forensic examinations of the damaged premises.

On the other hand, Health Minister Ahmed al-Awadhi reported that confirmed that hospitals received 56 individuals wounded in the blaze in the densely populated Mangaf area, predominantly inhabited by migrant laborers; the affected building accommodated 196 workers.

Though investigations are underway, authorities imply that victims succumbed to smoke inhalation as the fire originated at the building's base.

As far as the identity of the victims is concerned, an earlier statement suggesting all victims were Indian citizens was corrected by a foreign ministry source, indicating that those killed belonged to other countries also.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident, extending condolences to the bereaved families via social media. The Indian embassy in Kuwait promptly established an emergency helpline to disseminate updates.

Kuwait's Interior Minister Sheikh Fahd Al-Yousef announced the detention of the building owner pending investigation for potential negligence. He pledged swift action against properties violating safety regulations and vowed accountability for labor overcrowding issues.

Tragically, the harrowing incident ranks among Kuwait's worst fire disasters, underscoring the need for strict safety measures in densely populated residential areas.