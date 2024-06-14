YouTuber Rahim Pardesi reveals injuries to fans after violent attack

LAHORE – Pakistani YouTuber Rahim Pardesi, famous for his character 'Nasreen,' recently fell victim to a violent assault.

He shared the ordeal with fans in an Instagram story sharing his injuries, and it sparks concern among his fans.

The viral picture shows Rahim with a head injury and a torn clothes. In the social media post, he mentioned being attacked by several intoxicated men.

The famous content creator however reassured his fans, saying his injuries were not serious and that he would pursue legal action against the assailants.

This incident has ignited outrage and worry among social media users, underscoring the risks faced by content creators, especially those who gain fame through humor and satire.