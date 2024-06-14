YouTuber Rahim Pardesi reveals injuries to fans after violent attack

LAHORE – Pakistani YouTuber Rahim Pardesi, famous for his character 'Nasreen,' recently fell victim to a violent assault.
He shared the ordeal with fans in an Instagram story sharing his injuries, and it sparks concern among his fans.
The viral picture shows Rahim with a head injury and a torn clothes. In the social media post, he mentioned being attacked by several intoxicated men.
The famous content creator however reassured his fans, saying his injuries were not serious and that he would pursue legal action against the assailants.
This incident has ignited outrage and worry among social media users, underscoring the risks faced by content creators, especially those who gain fame through humor and satire.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 14, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.45 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299.25 while British Pound rate is 350.55 for buying, and 353.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.55
|353.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.85
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.15
|184.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.19
|40.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.45
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.99
|312.49
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.