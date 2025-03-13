Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

FBR arrests mastermind behind Rs4bn sales tax fraud in Karachi

Fbr Arrests Mastermin Behind Rs4bn Sales Tax Fraud In Karachi

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has successfully apprehended Bilal Imam, a suspect accused of masterminding a series of high-profile sales tax fraud schemes in Karachi, totaling over Rs 4 billion. The arrest, which came after an intensive 18-month search, marks a major breakthrough in the FBR’s ongoing efforts to curb tax evasion and financial crimes.

Imam is implicated in two separate sales tax fraud cases: one involving Rs 1.9 billion connected to the Regional Tax Office-1 (RTO-1), and another amounting to Rs 2.3 billion linked to the Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU). According to FBR officials, two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against him by the RTO-1 and the LTU.

A key figure in a complex web of financial malpractice, Imam had been evading authorities for nearly a year and a half, alongside his brother, who remains at large. His arrest is seen as a significant victory for the FBR as it continues its crackdown on organized financial crimes, which have been a major hindrance to Pakistan’s revenue collection efforts.

Following his detention, Imam was presented before the Special Judge of Customs, Taxation, and Anti-Smuggling Court in Karachi, where he was granted a four-day physical remand for further questioning. FBR officials have indicated that further investigation is underway, though they have not disclosed specific details regarding the methods used in the alleged fraud or the techniques that ultimately led to Imam’s capture.

This arrest is part of the FBR’s broader strategy to tackle financial crimes in the country, particularly in Karachi, Pakistan’s economic hub. With the government’s push to improve tax compliance and crack down on illicit financial activities, the FBR’s actions signal a growing commitment to ensure accountability in Pakistan’s tax system.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 March – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 280.15 281.85
Euro 303.75 306.5
UK Pound Sterling 361 364.5
U.A.E Dirham 76.25 76.6
Saudi Riyal 74.45 75
Australian Dollar 176.25 178.5
Bahrain Dinar 740.3 748.3
Canadian Dollar 195.6 198
China Yuan 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar 35.65 36
Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen 1.91 1.97
Kuwaiti Dinar 902.5 912
Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal 724.5 733
Qatari Riyal 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar 209.35 211.35
Swedish Krona 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht 8.17 8.32
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Mar-2025/per-tola-gold-rates-in-pakistan-today-12-march-2025  

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search