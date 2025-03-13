Ankita Lokhande exposes casting couch scandals in Bollywood

Rising actress Ankita Lokhande has revealed the presence of “black sheep” in the Bollywood industry who exploit others under the guise of “give and take.”

According to Indian media, Ankita shared in an interview that she faced casting couch and unethical offers at the start of her career.

She disclosed that some powerful figures in the industry pressure newcomers into compromising relationships in exchange for roles.

Without naming anyone, Ankita revealed that a well-known director once asked her to spend the night with him in return for a film role.

After rejecting the offer, she said she faced numerous obstacles and had to fight her way through the industry.