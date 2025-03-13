National T20 Cup: PCB Chairman halts deduction of players’ match fees

The much-anticipated National T20 Cup, set to begin on March 14, will see a significant change after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, intervened to stop the deduction of match fees for players. The decision comes after controversy surrounding the reduced compensation for domestic players in the upcoming tournament.

In an announcement on Thursday, a PCB spokesperson confirmed that Naqvi had instructed the Director of Domestic Cricket, Abdullah Khurram Niazi, to halt the proposed reduction in match fees. The spokesperson further clarified that a review of the situation had been ordered and the issue would be addressed immediately.

This development follows reports that players were originally set to receive a reduced amount per match, sparking backlash within the domestic cricket community. Naqvi’s move to intervene signals his support for the players, ensuring that their financial compensation remains intact for the competition.

The National T20 Cup, which kicks off on Friday, will feature 18 teams from 16 regions across Pakistan, and this latest move is expected to boost the morale of domestic cricketers as they prepare for the tournament.