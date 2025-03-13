Is Momina Iqbal really transgender?

A viral video of rising actress and model Momina Iqbal falsely claims she was thrown out of her home for being transgender.

The video, shared by some from the entertainment and media industry, was found to be deliberately edited.

It was taken from Momina Iqbal’s August 29, 2022, interview on Fuchsia Magazine’s YouTube channel.

A full review of the original interview shows she never mentioned being transgender or facing such a situation.

The edited clip was spread by miscreants to mislead people on social media.