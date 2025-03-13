Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

No peace in Pakistan without ending terrorism in Balochistan, KP: PM Shehbaz

QUETTA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized joint efforts to prevent attacks like the Jaffar Express incident, stating that peace in Pakistan is impossible without eradicating terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking in Quetta, he condemned the recent Bolan attack where terrorists held over 400 passengers hostage, killing many. He noted that even during Ramadan, terrorists showed no mercy for children, women, or the elderly.

He praised the security forces for rescuing 339 hostages and eliminating 33 terrorists, but warned that Pakistan cannot afford another such tragedy. He called for collective action from the Balochistan government, local leaders, and the federal government.

Shehbaz stressed that Pakistan’s progress depends on Balochistan’s development and that true national peace can only be achieved by eliminating terrorism in KP and Balochistan.

Recalling past efforts, he mentioned how terrorism was crushed in 2018 through sacrifices by 80,000 Pakistanis and a $30 billion economic cost, with Nawaz Sharif as PM and support from the military, police, and the public.

He questioned why terrorism has resurfaced, criticizing those who reconnected with the Taliban and released militants — including those with dark pasts — enabling a resurgence of violence.

The PM praised security personnel fighting terrorism day and night in KP and Balochistan, sacrificing their lives to protect millions of others. He reminded the nation that these sacrifices deserve the utmost respect.

Shehbaz also condemned those who exploit such incidents for political gain, adding that Pakistan’s eastern neighbor has long fueled hostility, providing platforms for anti-Pakistan elements to spread venom against the country and its forces.

He warned of internal “enemies disguised as friends” who align with external foes to conspire against Pakistan.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global

