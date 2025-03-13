Ecc Reduces Solar Net Metering Electricity Price To Rs10 Per Unit

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has lowered the purchase price of electricity under net metering.

Solar consumers will now be paid Rs 10 per unit instead of Rs 27, but this applies only to new solar panel installations.

According to the Finance Ministry, the decision aligns with current market conditions.

ECC stated that new solar users will receive electricity from the national grid at off-peak rates.

They noted that solar power has impacted efforts to reduce grid electricity prices, with 80% of solar users belonging to nine major cities.

A briefing to the ECC revealed that by December 2024, solar users shifted a burden of Rs 159 billion onto grid consumers — a figure projected to rise to Rs 4,240 billion by December 2034.

The number of solar consumers reached 283,000 in December 2024, up from 226,440 in October, while solar power generation increased to 4,321 MW in December 2024 from 321 MW in 2021.