Homemade refreshing drinks to enjoy this Ramadan: Full recipes inside

During the blessed month of Ramadan, long fasting hours and rising temperatures make a cool and energizing drink essential for Iftar. Here are some easy-to-make and delicious beverages to keep you refreshed and hydrated.
1. Lemongrass & Lime Cooler
A single sip of this drink is enough to beat the heat!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups water
- 2 tbsp sugar (adjust to taste)
- 2 stalks lemongrass (chopped)
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- Ice cubes
Instructions:
- Boil water, sugar, and lemongrass for 5 minutes.
- Strain the mixture and let it cool.
- Add fresh lime juice and stir well.
- Serve over ice and enjoy a refreshing burst of flavor!
2. Mint Lime Iced Tea
Mint leaves add a fresh twist to this thirst-quenching iced tea!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups brewed black tea (cooled)
- 1 tbsp sugar or honey
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- Handful of fresh mint leaves (chopped)
- Ice cubes
Instructions:
- In a small pan, dissolve sugar in a little water and add chopped mint leaves.
- Mix this mint syrup into the brewed tea.
- Stir in lime juice and let it chill.
- Serve with ice cubes and enjoy a refreshing sip!
3. Lychee & Lime Delight
A simple yet flavorful drink to cleanse your palate after iftar.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup lychee syrup
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- 2 cups chilled water
- Ice cubes
Instructions:
- Mix lychee syrup, lime juice, and chilled water in a jug.
- Stir well and pour over ice cubes.
- Garnish with fresh mint or lime slices and enjoy!
4. Ginger Lime Fizz
A perfect blend of flavor and health—ginger aids digestion and relieves bloating.
Ingredients:
- 1-inch ginger (grated)
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- 2 cups sparkling water
- Ice cubes
Instructions:
- Extract juice from the grated ginger.
- Mix it with lime juice and sparkling water.
- Pour over ice cubes and enjoy a fizzy, refreshing drink!
These easy and delicious Ramadan drinks will keep you hydrated, refreshed, and energized throughout the month. Which one will you try first?