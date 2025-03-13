Homemade refreshing drinks to enjoy this Ramadan: Full recipes inside

During the blessed month of Ramadan, long fasting hours and rising temperatures make a cool and energizing drink essential for Iftar. Here are some easy-to-make and delicious beverages to keep you refreshed and hydrated.

1. Lemongrass & Lime Cooler

A single sip of this drink is enough to beat the heat!

Ingredients:

2 cups water

2 tbsp sugar (adjust to taste)

2 stalks lemongrass (chopped)

1 tbsp lime juice

Ice cubes

Instructions:

Boil water, sugar, and lemongrass for 5 minutes. Strain the mixture and let it cool. Add fresh lime juice and stir well. Serve over ice and enjoy a refreshing burst of flavor!

2. Mint Lime Iced Tea

Mint leaves add a fresh twist to this thirst-quenching iced tea!

Ingredients:

2 cups brewed black tea (cooled)

1 tbsp sugar or honey

1 tbsp lime juice

Handful of fresh mint leaves (chopped)

Ice cubes

Instructions:

In a small pan, dissolve sugar in a little water and add chopped mint leaves. Mix this mint syrup into the brewed tea. Stir in lime juice and let it chill. Serve with ice cubes and enjoy a refreshing sip!

3. Lychee & Lime Delight

A simple yet flavorful drink to cleanse your palate after iftar.

Ingredients:

1 cup lychee syrup

1 tbsp lime juice

2 cups chilled water

Ice cubes

Instructions:

Mix lychee syrup, lime juice, and chilled water in a jug. Stir well and pour over ice cubes. Garnish with fresh mint or lime slices and enjoy!

4. Ginger Lime Fizz

A perfect blend of flavor and health—ginger aids digestion and relieves bloating.

Ingredients:

1-inch ginger (grated)

1 tbsp lime juice

2 cups sparkling water

Ice cubes

Instructions:

Extract juice from the grated ginger. Mix it with lime juice and sparkling water. Pour over ice cubes and enjoy a fizzy, refreshing drink!

These easy and delicious Ramadan drinks will keep you hydrated, refreshed, and energized throughout the month. Which one will you try first?