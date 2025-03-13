Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Homemade refreshing drinks to enjoy this Ramadan: Full recipes inside

During the blessed month of Ramadan, long fasting hours and rising temperatures make a cool and energizing drink essential for Iftar. Here are some easy-to-make and delicious beverages to keep you refreshed and hydrated.

1. Lemongrass & Lime Cooler

A single sip of this drink is enough to beat the heat!

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups water
  • 2 tbsp sugar (adjust to taste)
  • 2 stalks lemongrass (chopped)
  • 1 tbsp lime juice
  • Ice cubes

Instructions:

  1. Boil water, sugar, and lemongrass for 5 minutes.
  2. Strain the mixture and let it cool.
  3. Add fresh lime juice and stir well.
  4. Serve over ice and enjoy a refreshing burst of flavor!

2. Mint Lime Iced Tea

Mint leaves add a fresh twist to this thirst-quenching iced tea!

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups brewed black tea (cooled)
  • 1 tbsp sugar or honey
  • 1 tbsp lime juice
  • Handful of fresh mint leaves (chopped)
  • Ice cubes

Instructions:

  1. In a small pan, dissolve sugar in a little water and add chopped mint leaves.
  2. Mix this mint syrup into the brewed tea.
  3. Stir in lime juice and let it chill.
  4. Serve with ice cubes and enjoy a refreshing sip!

3. Lychee & Lime Delight

A simple yet flavorful drink to cleanse your palate after iftar.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup lychee syrup
  • 1 tbsp lime juice
  • 2 cups chilled water
  • Ice cubes

Instructions:

  1. Mix lychee syrup, lime juice, and chilled water in a jug.
  2. Stir well and pour over ice cubes.
  3. Garnish with fresh mint or lime slices and enjoy!

4. Ginger Lime Fizz

A perfect blend of flavor and health—ginger aids digestion and relieves bloating.

Ingredients:

  • 1-inch ginger (grated)
  • 1 tbsp lime juice
  • 2 cups sparkling water
  • Ice cubes

Instructions:

  1. Extract juice from the grated ginger.
  2. Mix it with lime juice and sparkling water.
  3. Pour over ice cubes and enjoy a fizzy, refreshing drink!

These easy and delicious Ramadan drinks will keep you hydrated, refreshed, and energized throughout the month. Which one will you try first?

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

