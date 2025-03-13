Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Honda Pridor 2025 model launched with new stickers; See Pictures, Price and Specs

Honda Pridor 2025 Model Launched With New Stickers See Pictures Price And Specs

Honda Pridor 2025 model has been launched but bike lovers are disappointed to see only the new fuel tank and side cover stickers while the rest of the wheeler remains the same.

This time, the 100cc bike includes sticker swaps between the red and black trims of the previous model. The blue stickers from the 2024 red trim are now on the 2025 black variant, while the yellow stickers from the black trim are on the red variant.

Despite hopes for any update, fans failed to chance to offer something truly fresh and innovative. Honda Pridor is known for fuel efficiency and rider comfort, and the company pushed this rhetoric that the new model is ideal for both daily commuting and long trips.

Honda Pridor 2025

Much like its design, Pridor remains largely unchanged, and its current price in Pakistan is Rs 208,900, and it’s available in black, blue, and red colors.

Honda Pridor Pictures

Honda Pridor 2025 Model Launched With New Stickers See Pictures Price And Specs Honda Pridor 2025 Model Launched With New Stickers See Pictures Price And Specs Honda Pridor 2025 Model Launched With New Stickers See Pictures Price And Specs Honda Pridor 2025 Model Launched With New Stickers See Pictures Price And Specs

Pridor Specs

  • Engine: 100cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled
  • Power: 7.5 HP
  • Fuel Average: 45.0 KM/L
  • Fuel Capacity: 9.7 liters (1.5 liters reserve)
  • Top Speed: 100 KM/H
  • Weight: 96 kg
  • Suspension: Telescopic fork front, swing arm rear
Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

