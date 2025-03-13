Govt officials arrested for embezzling funds of Punjab Ramazan package

LAHORE – Police have arrested two government officials for attempting to embezzle funds to be given to deserving families under Punjab Chief Minister Ramazan package.

The police have registered a case against three suspects, including two government employees.

The police reported that over Rs150,000 were recovered from the suspect, which had already been cashed.

According to the FIR, the suspects cashed 17 fraudulent cheques, while 92 cheques had yet to be cashed.

The Assistant Commissioner of Shalimar and Revenue Officer Sabir Ali took action and handed the suspect over to the police. The suspects were arrested, and a case was registered at the Harbanspura police station under the name of Dr. Rizwan, Deputy District Health Officer.

Under the Ramadan package, eligible individuals were to receive a bank draft of Rs10,000 each. Instead of delivering these cheques to the deserving people, the suspects attempted to embezzle them.

The suspects have been identified as Hafiz Abdul Rahman and Moazam Ali. A person named Musawar Ali has also been named in the case.