Ex-PM Imran Khan says 3 million people will march on Islamabad against ‘imported govt’

ISLAMABAD – PTI chairman Imran Khan on Sunday claimed that no power could stop them from entering the federal capital during the long march against the Sharif-led government.

Addressing a mass gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Abbottabad, the cricketer turned politician said the vision of Pakistan would be clear when three million people will march to Islamabad against the ‘imported government’.

Khan maintained that the Pakistani nation will never accept thieves who according to him are taking instructions from a foreign country. Dissidents of the former ruling party had become part of the US conspiracy that ousted an elected government, he maintained.

Addressing the charged crowd in the country’s northwestern region, he maintained that he never called for an unfriendly relationship with any country. "I just wanted to save Pakistanis as we have already lost thousands in war against terror," he said.

Khan again reiterated that he wouldn't have agreed to give bases to the United States, citing risks involved with the move.

Washington wanted a leader like Pervez Musharraf, he said while taking a jibe at the former military dictator. Khan also claimed that such kind of leaders would agree to all demands on a phone call.

The PTI chief alleged that the US invested in the Pakistani media, saying media conglomerates started a campaign against his government by highlighting inflation and other issues. He said the US then invested in his party to buy the loyalties of dissent members.

The former PM alleged that Pakistani media was not covering inflation and other issues in the new government. No journalist is talking about corruption charges against PM Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, he added.

Khan earlier told PTI activists to be prepared for the long march to Islamabad, saying he would announce the final date any day after May 20.