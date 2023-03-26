Search

Pakistan

Imran wants elections before appointment of next chief justice: Maryam Nawaz

Web Desk 06:24 PM | 26 Mar, 2023
Source: TheMaryamNSharif/Facebook

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz once again hit out at Imran Khan and said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's politics revolves around key appointments.

Addressing her party's office-bearers, the daughter of the former premier said the PML-N wanted the elections to be held in October as the new chief justice would be appointed by that time.

Maryam fired a fresh salvo a day after ousted prime minister Imran Khan called out the ruling alliance to put forward a plan to steer the South Asian nation out of the crises.

Responding to the fiery speech of the PTI chairman, she said the PML-N was not afraid of elections, but said that scales of justice must be balanced before the next polls. She said the incumbent government was an elected one, but the PTI government was selected one.

She said Imran Khan and his allies earlier got back of the military establishment. After receiving a cold shoulder from there, she said, they now have the back of the judicial establishment.

Recalling the previous year’s events, Maryam linked Imran Khan’s long march to the appointment of the new army chief, claiming that Khan’s politics revolves around facilitators.

She then shared her two cents on the defiant leader who, according to Maryam, flouted laws brazenly and ignored court summons. Drawing a comparison, Maryam said her father faced fabricated cases and was eventually disqualified. She said "easy relief" was given to the PTI chairman.

She then called on Supreme Court to look into the matter that how Imran Khan gets relief despite flouting the rules of the land. He [Imran Khan] dissolved assemblies to spread disarray, and anarchy and questioned if institutions could work at the behest of such character.

