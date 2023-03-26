Imran wants elections before appointment of next chief justice: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz once again hit out at Imran Khan and said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's politics revolves around key appointments.
Addressing her party's office-bearers, the daughter of the former premier said the PML-N wanted the elections to be held in October as the new chief justice would be appointed by that time.
Maryam fired a fresh salvo a day after ousted prime minister Imran Khan called out the ruling alliance to put forward a plan to steer the South Asian nation out of the crises.
Responding to the fiery speech of the PTI chairman, she said the PML-N was not afraid of elections, but said that scales of justice must be balanced before the next polls. She said the incumbent government was an elected one, but the PTI government was selected one.
She said Imran Khan and his allies earlier got back of the military establishment. After receiving a cold shoulder from there, she said, they now have the back of the judicial establishment.
Recalling the previous year’s events, Maryam linked Imran Khan’s long march to the appointment of the new army chief, claiming that Khan’s politics revolves around facilitators.
She then shared her two cents on the defiant leader who, according to Maryam, flouted laws brazenly and ignored court summons. Drawing a comparison, Maryam said her father faced fabricated cases and was eventually disqualified. She said "easy relief" was given to the PTI chairman.
She then called on Supreme Court to look into the matter that how Imran Khan gets relief despite flouting the rules of the land. He [Imran Khan] dissolved assemblies to spread disarray, and anarchy and questioned if institutions could work at the behest of such character.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 26, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.6
|759.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.31
|41.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.62
|932.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.56
|179.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs160,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 187,732.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Karachi
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Quetta
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Attock
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Multan
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.