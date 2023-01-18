Pakistan to re-launch youth laptop scheme for university students

LAHORE – In a positive development, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday announced re-launching youth laptop scheme.

The Minister made these remarks while addressing an event in the capital earlier today on Wednesday. The PML-N stalwart said one hundred thousand laptops will be provided to the students on merit to digitally empower them, under the latest plans.

He further mentioned that the National Bank of Pakistan has also been asked to develop laptop leasing products to facilitate university students.

Ahsan further added that the South Asian country can turn IT into one of its competitive advantages.