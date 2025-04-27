Actress Tazeen Hussain ties the knot with banker

Pakistani actress Tazeen Hussain, daughter of the late Talat Hussain, has tied the knot with banker Amir Syedain in an intimate ceremony surrounded by loved ones. The private celebration took place on April 25, marking a new beginning for Tazeen, who had stepped back from television to focus on her family and personal healing after losing her first husband, Zahid Hussain, in 2020.

Photos and videos from the event, shared by friend Saira Danish Ahmed, show Tazeen in a stunning red bridal outfit alongside her new husband. The actress has been showered with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities, praising her strength, resilience, and newfound joy.

Tazeen’s journey as a single mother and her ability to rebuild her life and career have earned her widespread admiration. Her marriage to Syedain has been celebrated online, with many describing the union as a heartwarming reminder of love’s renewal.

Tazeen’s father, the late Talat Hussain, was a legendary figure in Pakistani arts, passing away in 2023 after a prolonged illness.