Massive power breakdown hits Karachi and other Pakistani cities
Share
ISLAMABAD – A power transmission fault led to a major electricity breakdown in various areas of Sindh and Punjab on Thursday.
Reports in local media said at least six units were tripped as an extra high-tension line tripped, resulting in the closure of more than 30 grids.
The country’s largest city Karachi remained the worst city as power outages were observed in several areas including Gulshan-e-Maymar, FB Area, Liaquatabad, SITE, Superhighway, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Surjani Town, Gulshan, Shah Faisal Malirm, Orangi Town, Baldia, Saddar, Safora Chowrangi, Scheme 33 and surrounding areas were also among the areas without power.
Karachi Electric spokesperson shared a tweet saying “There are reports of multiple outages from different parts of the city. We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted”.
Meanwhile, officials from the power ministry said the work to restore the supply us underway.
More to follow...
- At least 18 flood victims charred to death in Jamshoro bus fire12:29 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
- Malala visits Sindh flood-hit areas to drum up global support11:44 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
- Massive power breakdown hits Karachi and other Pakistani cities11:05 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:45 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
- PAKvBAN: Babar, Rizwan power Pakistan to victory over Bangladesh in ...10:05 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
- Anoushay Abbasi gives comfy vibes as she promotes clothing line11:19 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
- First ever flying car makes maiden flight in Dubai10:49 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
- Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan bags Bollywood role10:21 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022