First official theatrical trailer of Money Back Guarantee is out now
The action-comedy movie, featuring Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram and his wife, will release worldwide next Eidul Fitr
Film Money Back Guarantee has been in the works for over two years now and the thrilling trailer of the film is finally out.
Director Faisal Qureshi has released the trailer for his much-awaited directorial debut and it has exceeded expectations.
“The wait is finally over! ZASHKO Films, in collaboration with Gameover Productions and Distribution Club, present the first official theatrical trailer of Money Back Guarantee. MBG is an action, comedy and thriller movie, written and directed by Faisal Qureshi. Releases in cinemas worldwide on Eidul Fitr 2023.”, read the caption.
The official trailer implies a heist as a bunch of masked people storm into a bank with guns in their hands, dressed head-to-toe in burglar black.
The much-awaited multi-starrer Money Back Guarantee stars Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Late Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem.
