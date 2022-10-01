Teaser revealed for Wasim Akram, Fawad Khan-starrer 'Money Back Guarantee'  
08:35 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Teaser revealed for Wasim Akram, Fawad Khan-starrer 'Money Back Guarantee'  
Director Faisal Qureshi has released the second teaser trailer for his much-awaited directorial debut Money Back Guarantee (MGB) and it has exceeded expectations.

While the first teaser was mysterious, the second teaser gives a glimpse of the most-anticipated appearances of Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram.

Glimpses of sports star Wasim Akram and the Humsafar actor Fawad Khan have left the fans delighted.

Fans are speculating that the upcoming movie is a Pakistani version of Netflix’s hit Spanish language show, Money Heist also known as La Casa De Papel.

The much-awaited multi-starer Money Back Guarantee stars Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Late Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem.

The film is slated to release in theatres nationwide on April 21 next year.

