Hania Aamir glows in Rainy-Day moments in new viral pictures

LAHORE — Lollywood star Hania Aamir has been capturing hearts both on and off-screen, and the diva recently took to Instagram to share her peaceful moments enjoying rainy weather.

Mere Humsafar star known for her vivacious personality, looked radiant in a pink sleeveless dress with a black handbag, posing happily at a scenic location. In another candid shot, she can be seen smiling blissfully, fully immersed in the moment, while a final photo features her on a cheerful video call with a close friend.

She captioned the post with the phrase: “Soft rebellion.”

The actress is currently basking in the success of her Bollywood debut, Sardaar Ji 3, which has made waves at the Pakistani box office. Despite the ongoing political strain between India and Pakistan, the film has struck a chord with audiences on both sides of the border.

According to entertainment sources, Sardaar Ji 3 has crossed Rs 300 million in domestic earnings, surpassing Carry On Jatta 3 to become the highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film in Pakistan. Co-starring the popular Indian actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, the film has also garnered impressive global numbers, earning $6 million overseas.