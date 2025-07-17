Flights cancelled, passengers stranded as record rain batters Islamabad

RAWALPINDI – Passengers at Islamabad International Airport were left fuming and frantic on Thursday as massive flight disruptions hit twin cities, triggered by unrelenting spell of torrential rain.

The downpour brought airport’s bustling operations to a grinding halt. Dozens of domestic and international flights were either delayed, grounded, or outright cancelled, throwing travel plans into total disarray.

British Airways’ flight BK2160 faced stunning three-hour delay, while Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight headed to Dubai was also held back. A private airline’s Karachi-bound service was stuck on the tarmac for over two hours, and that was just the beginning.

Flights to Jeddah, Doha, Muscat, Riyadh, Dubai, and Baku were all hit, with delays ranging up to an hour. Long lines, confusion at terminals, and frustrated travelers turned the airport into a scene of chaos.

The worst blow came to Islamabad-Skardu route, a vital lifeline for tourists and locals alike. Authorities were forced to completely suspend operations in Skardu due to poor visibility and relentless rainfall. PIA’s PK-451 and PK-452, along with AirSial’s PF-121 from Karachi, were all cancelled, leaving hundreds stranded and disappointed.

By mid-day, Islamabad airport’s official flight portal confirmed at least six cancellations and widespread delays across the board. Aviation officials blamed the severe weather, with heavy clouds and low visibility making takeoffs and landings too risky.

Meanwhile, passengers voiced outrage over lack of communication and poor contingency planning. Meteorologists reported that rainfall at airport reached 61 mm, with even heavier precipitation in surrounding sectors, severely affecting air traffic control operations.

With more rain predicted, airport authorities remain on high alert, but passengers have been warned to brace for continued disruptions in the coming days.