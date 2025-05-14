Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 14 May 2025 – Gold Price Daily Update

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan saw upward momentum after massive dip, and prices jumped by RsRs3,700 per tola to Rs344,200 on May 14, 2025 Wednesday.

The price of gold per tola rose sharply by Rs3,700, now standing at Rs344,200. The rate for 10 grams of gold also saw a notable increase of Rs3,173, reaching Rs295,096.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold (Per Tola) Gold (Per 10 Grams) Karachi Rs344,200 Rs295,096 Lahore Rs344,200 Rs295,096 Islamabad Rs344,200 Rs295,096 Peshawar Rs344,200 Rs295,096 Quetta Rs344,200 Rs295,096 Sialkot Rs344,200 Rs295,096 Hyderabad Rs344,200 Rs295,096 Faisalabad Rs344,200 Rs295,096

In the international bullion market, the price of gold jumped by $37 per ounce, settling at $3,258. Analysts attribute the increase to renewed investor interest and market fluctuations driven by global economic uncertainties.

Market experts suggest that continued volatility in currency values and geopolitical tensions are likely to keep gold prices on an upward trajectory in the near term.

Gold 22k Rate in Pakistan