Pakistan declares Indian diplomat as persona non grata

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government Tuesday declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, as persona non grata for engaging in activities incompatible with his privileged status.

“The concerned official has been directed to leave Pakistan within 24 hours. The Indian Charge d’Affaires was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today for a demarche, conveying this decision,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

Earlier, India granted one diplomat of Pakistan a status of persona non grata.

The Pakistani official was accused, without any evidence, of involved in “activities not in keeping with his official status” and asked him to leave India within 24 hours.

The move comes a day after the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India held their first round of talks following the ceasefire announcement by US President Trump.