PNS Hunain, Omani Ship RNOV Khassab hold joint naval exercise

Pakistan Navy Ship Hunain, visited Oman during deployment on regional maritime security patrol.

On its arrival at the port, the ship was warmly welcomed by Omani authorities.

PNS Hunain participated in a naval exercise with Royal Oman Navy Ship RNOV KHASSAB.

The exercise aimed at improving mutual cooperation between the two navies and enhancing the capability of joint operations.

The Commanding Officer of PNS Hunain met with senior officials of the Royal Navy of Oman and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Pakistan Navy ships are regularly deployed on Regional Maritime Security Patrol.

PNS Hunain’s visit to Oman will further strengthen the existing brotherly relations and defence cooperation between the two countries.