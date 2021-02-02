Transparency International Pakistan chief Sohail Muzaffar passes away at 72
Share
ISLAMABAD – Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) chairman Sohail Muzaffar passed away on Tuesday at the age of 72.
It was announced by Adil Gilani, the managing director of the Pakistan chapter of the non-governmental organization.
“Chairman Transparency International Pakistan Sohail Muzaffar, left for his eternal heavenly abode today, please pray for his maghfirat and recite Surah Fateha. May Allah bless him with the highest place in Jannah and grant him a place in Jannatul Firdous,” he wrote.
Chairman Transparency International Pakistan Sohail Muzaffar, left for his eternal heavenly abode today, please pray for his maghfirat and recite Surah Fateha. May Allah bless him with the highest place in Jannah and grant him a place in Jannatul Firdous. pic.twitter.com/TXq4rp81Hw— Adil Gilani Syed (@SyedAdilGilani) February 2, 2021
Transparency International (TI) is a German non-governmental organization founded in 1993. Based in Berlin, its nonprofit purpose is to take action to combat global corruption with civil societal anti-corruption measures and to prevent criminal activities arising from corruption.
Corruption increases: Pakistan slips four places ... 11:13 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan ranked 124 out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2020 released by ...
-
- Transparency International Pakistan chief Sohail Muzaffar passes away ...09:06 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan lodges protest with India over ceasefire violation along LoC08:54 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
- WhatsApp introduces new web update for non-beta users08:24 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
-
-
- Pakistani student appointed as UN Youth Envoy for sustainable ...06:21 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
- PM Imran Khan gains weight due to increasing workload06:01 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021