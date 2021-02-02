Transparency International Pakistan chief Sohail Muzaffar passes away at 72

09:06 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) chairman Sohail Muzaffar passed away on Tuesday at the age of 72.

It was announced by Adil Gilani, the managing director of the Pakistan chapter of the non-governmental organization.

“Chairman Transparency International Pakistan Sohail Muzaffar, left for his eternal heavenly abode today, please pray for his maghfirat and recite Surah Fateha. May Allah bless him with the highest place in Jannah and grant him a place in Jannatul Firdous,” he wrote.

Transparency International (TI) is a German non-governmental organization founded in 1993. Based in Berlin, its nonprofit purpose is to take action to combat global corruption with civil societal anti-corruption measures and to prevent criminal activities arising from corruption.

