Bakhtawar shares selfie of herself driving husband to Larkana

09:25 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – Newly-wed Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday shared a selfie with her husband Mahmood Chaudry while driving him to Larkana, hometown of founders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The eldest daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and slain Benazir Bhutto shared the picture on her Instagaram story.

In Larkna, the couple also visited the burial place Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and Murtaza Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Baksh.

Bakhtawar Bhutto tied the knot with Mahmood Chaudhry, a UAE-based businessman, at Bilawal House on January 29.

The couple’s reception ceremony took place on January 30th and it was attended by PPP members and other political figures.

