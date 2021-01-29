Bilawal Bhutto drops first pictures of Bakhtawar-Mahmood nikkah

11:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
Bilawal Bhutto drops first pictures of Bakhtawar-Mahmood nikkah
Share

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has shared pictures of the wedding of his sister, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, with Mahmood Chaudhry, the son of a US-based businessman. 

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal wrote: "Happiest moment in many years to see my sister @BakhtawarBZ getting married. Felt like our mother was watching over us in this moment of joy. Wishing them both all the best of for their new life together . Masha'Allah!" 

The Nikkah ceremony of former President Asif Ali Zardari and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's eldest daughter was held today.

Dressed to the nines, the bride looked stunning in her wedding attire while the groom looked handsome.

Families of Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry attended the event alongside prominent figures including politicians and businessperson. The guest count was kept limited due to the ongoing pandemic and the security around Bilawal House was increased.

Their wedding festivities of Bakhtawar started from January 24 at Bilawal House with a Mehfil-e-Milad. Followed by an intimate Mendi ceremony at Bilawal House where she adorned her hands Ajrak design henna, paying tributes to her roots.

The Barat is scheduled for tomorrow (January 30). The two exchanged rings two months ago on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony.

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Chaudhary ... 07:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2021

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari is now married to Mahmood Chaudhary, the son of UAE-based businessman Younas Chaudhary. The ...

More From This Category
Not bound by Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear ...
11:11 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
Lahore admin ordered to inspect public hospitals ...
10:14 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
Pakistan to get help from China for agricultural ...
08:44 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
Indian troops kill three young Kashmiris in ...
07:33 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Chaudhary ...
07:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
Punjab set to reopen primary schools, ...
06:09 PM | 29 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bilawal Bhutto drops first pictures of Bakhtawar-Mahmood nikkah
11:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr