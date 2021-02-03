New bill recommends punishment for private moon-sighting panels' members in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – In a move to end controversy surrounding the moon-sighting, the federal government has approved a bill that recommends fine and imprisonment for people involved in private moon-sightings.

The bill seeks a fine of Rs500,000 and imprisonment for the private panels in the country, local media reported citing sources, adding that the decisions of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be implemented across Pakistan.

The federal cabinet ratified three bills drafted by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee 2020, Muslim Family Law 2020, and Publication of Holy Quran Amendment Bill were approved during the federal cabinet's meeting, Geo News reported.

As per the Publication of the Holy Quran Amendment Bill, high quality paper and board will be used for the printing of the Quran. There will be fines and penalties for substandard printing, says the bill.