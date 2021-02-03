Pakistani lawmakers accused of making obscene gestures during parliament session

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on Wednesday witnessed ruckus when the government tabled the 26th constitutional amendment bill that seeks open balloting in upcoming Senate elections.

Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem presented the bill amid loud slogans and protest by Opposition, which is opposing the amendment.

During the session, three members of the parliament held heated exchange when Pakistan Peoples Party leader Agha Rafiullah tore the copy of the bill and tossed it in the air in front of the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

On the other hand, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accused Minister for Human Rights of making obscene gestures at a member of the opposition. He said, “I could not dare to explain what kind of gesture was made by the female minister,” local media reported.

In response, Shireen Mazari denied the allegation and accused Rafiuallah of making inappropriate gestures at a government’s female member. She also called for suspending the opposition members.