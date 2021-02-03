Quaid-e-Azam’s property 'illegally occupied' in Lahore

LAHORE –The anti-corruption department of Punjab is unable to retrieve Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s property from land grabbers in Lahore despite 13-month long efforts, claimed and anchorperson of a private news channel on Wednesday.

Ancherperson Rehan Tariq revealed that 29-kanal land owned by founder of Pakistan in Gulberg area has been occupied while shopping malls and plazas have been constructed on land linked to Fatima Jinnah, the mother of nation, and Liaquat Ali Khan, the first prime minister of Pakistan.

He said that the anti-corruption department launched a probe into the matter in December 2019 and it also got record from the Lahore Development Authority and other public offices.

Tariq added that the officials also acquired Qauid’s will related to the land and prepared a source report.

He said that Quaid’s property was consisted of Arazi Khasra No. 2181, 2129, 2200, 2180, 21825, 2184, adding that now shopping malls and plazas have been built on the land dedicated to a trust.